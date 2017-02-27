× Leslie Rutledge Named Vice Chair Of Republican Attorney Generals Association

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas attorney general Leslie Rutledge was elected as the Republican Attorneys General Association’s new vice-chairwoman on Monday (Feb. 27).

Rutledge will serve as the vice chair through the 2017 election cycle, according to a RAGA news release. She was elected after the previous vice-chair, West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey, took over the chairman position.

The previous RAGA chair, Luther Strange, resigned due to his appointment in the US Senate.

“Our country continues to face many challenges and the 28 Republican attorneys general are going to continue to be on the front lines of solving these important issues,” Rutledge said in the release. “I look forward to working with Chairman Morrisey and all of my colleagues to ensure we continue to elect strong, conservative attorneys general across the country in 2017 and beyond.”