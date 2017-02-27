Sen. Boozman Holding Telephone Town Hall

Posted 8:54 am, February 27, 2017
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — United States Sen. John Boozman will be holding a telephone town hall on Monday night (Feb. 27).

Boozman will be holding the town hall from his Washington D.C. office starting at 7:30 p.m. He’s calling the meeting a “Tele-Town Hall.”

He announced the meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the same day that Sen. Tom Cotton hosted an impassioned town hall that made national news.

Boozman said in a statement that he regularly holds the town halls via live telephone town hall meetings so that he can get feedback from Arkansans while working and voting in Washington.

During the town hall, Arkansans can phone in with questions for the senator.

Anyone who is interesed in participating in the phone conversation can sign up on Boozman’s website so they can be dialed into Tuesday night’s call.

 

