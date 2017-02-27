Senator Boozman’s Telephone Town Hall Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Senator John Boozman of Arkansas hosted a telephone town hall Monday (Feb. 27th). He took calls from all over the state.

For over an hour, Senator Boozman fielded those calls -- and many of them hit on a subject lingering on lots of minds; healthcare.

The Senator's thoughts on the Affordable Care Act were laid out thoroughly. He says he thinks it needs major changes. He feels nothing in the Affordable Care Act actually helps with affordability.

"That's why we have premiums that are sky rocketing. Right now, it's difficult to find a Medicare practician that will take you. The cost already that they pay physicians are so low, they're not seeing patients anymore."

Boozman also says it's estimated that if Medicare cuts go forward, we'd be, "talking about losing 50 percent of community hospitals in America."

He did mention that it's important to maintain some things, though. Especially pre-existing conditions.

Toward the end of the town hall is when things got intense. One woman asked about President Trump's feelings on the press.

"(He) bans (the) press from White House briefings, and you guys are just sitting there with your heads between your legs."

"The press does make mistakes," Boozman replied.

The woman was quick to respond, saying, "That's not the issue, it always has (made mistakes). That doesn't mean they've ever banned an organization from a press conference."

"They were all there today," said Boozman in return.

"But why won't people speak up," she asked.

"I speak up on all kinds of things," Boozman said, "I'm working hard to get healthcare straightened out," he continued, adding other things he'd spoken about earlier in the call.

Also discussed tonight was border security.

Boozman said he feels building a wall is necessary, as long as it's done in the cheapest way possible. He cited drug trade and the country being at war as reasons why.

Despite some heated moments, Boozman remained calm and took follow-up questions through the telephone town hall's entire duration.