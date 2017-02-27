Trash Litters Leflore County Highway; More Volunteers Needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPIRO (KFSM) -- Highway 59 North outside of Spiro in Leflore County is littered with trash.

From soda cans, ice chest, full bags of trash to dead animals, trash can be seen all along the stretch of highway leading to the Sequoyah County line.

The clean up for that stretch of road falls on the Oklahoma Highway and Transportation Department, who said they have more than 300 miles of county roadways to cover each day. Workers with the department said they have not been able to get around to cleaning up that portion of the highway.

Workers also said the Adopt a Highway program doesn't see as many volunteers as it used to.

"Last year in our fall clean up we had over 300 events in the state of Arkansas.. 14,000 volunteers," John Pope, an advocate for Keep Arkansas Beautiful said.

Pope said the Adopt a Highway programs are an important part of a states environmental efforts. Both states have a website dedicated to the Adopt A Highway programs.

"I always say, would you liter your front yard? No? Then why don't you take that same attitude and apply that to the city you live in," Pope said.

County officials in Leflore County said they will eventually get to the stretch of highway just outside of Spiro city limits. They said they hope more people will volunteer for the Adopt a Highway program in Oklahoma.

According to workers for the Oklahoma Highway and Transportation Department, prisoners with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections used to help with the clean up of littered highways.

Workers said that program has added restrictions and they are now charged around $80,000 a year for the service. It is something they said they can't afford.