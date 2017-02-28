200,000+ Miles On Some Fort Smith Police Vehicles, Department Hoping For Upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- It's an issue you wouldn't guess just by looking at it.

"This is (a) classic, 'don't judge a book by its cover' type thing," said Sergeant Daniel Grubbs of the Fort Smith Police Department.

The police vehicles at the Fort Smith Police Department are visibly worn out.

"There's a piece of metal back here that's actually catching on the weapon and damaging our handguns."

The vehicles are so worn out that their guns have snagged onto the interior's metal framing.

"As he tried to get out the vehicle, it clamped onto it and ripped the bottom portion of his magazine and he lost all his bullets," explained Grubbs, reflecting on a past incident.

With that exposed framing and worn out padding, Grubbs says the officers often endure nine hours a day in morale-busting conditions.

"Some (vehicles), they're over 200,000 miles. And in my 18 year career, that's the first time I've seen that."

Grubbs says that even among problems like man power shortages and the lack of pay raises at the department, the cars were the thing that really drew police chief, Nathaniel Clark's attention.

"Chief's got some great ideas. He's working one-on-one with some of the board of directors of coming up with means to fix this."

But in the mean time, the officers have had to find ways to adapt.

"We've created two shifts for these vehicles to where at least half of the fleet will be parked during an entire shift."

Grubbs just wants the public to understand how important an issue this really is.

"Once we get five new (cars), we usually retire five of our worst cars. But between budget cuts and monetary issues in the city, it just has not happened."

"It can get uncomfortable, you know?"