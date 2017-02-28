Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge Meets With President Trump

rutledge-meets-trump-fullWASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) — Arkansas attorney general Leslie Rutledge met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Rutledge said in a press release that she met with the Trump Administration to discuss his vision for America, as well as the problems facing the country.

She said the president understands the need to lower burdens on small businesses and work with state and local officials to fight crime and drug abuse.

“I look forward to working with the Trump Administration and my colleagues to help improve the lives of all Americans,” Rutledge said.

 

