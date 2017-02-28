× ASP: Two Semi-Trucks Hit, One Crushes Other

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is dead and another injured after two semi-trucks collided at an intersection and caused one of the trucks to crush the other, according to Arkansas State Police.

Darin Lee Moeller, 45, of Sarcoxie, Mo., died. Bobby Eugene Bonds, 48, of Charleston was seriously injured and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for treatment, according to police.

About 4:30 p.m. Monday (Feb. 27) Moeller was traveling north along Highway 23 in a Freightliner, and Bonds was traveling west along Highway 22 in a Peterbilt, according to police.

An officer stated in a report that the two collided at the intersection where the two highways meet. Moeller’s trailer flipped over and crushed the other semi driven by Bonds.