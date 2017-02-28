Baker Mayfield Issues Apology Statement In Response To Arrest

Posted 4:49 pm, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:56PM, February 28, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield tweeted out a lengthy apology on Tuesday (Feb. 28) in response to his arrest over the weekend.

Mayfield apologized to his coaches, team, family, and to all Sooner supporters.

“I am sincerely sorry for causing you to have to answer questions and defend our beloved school on my behalf,” he said. “To all of the parents of kids that look up to me and consider me as a role model, I am sorry I was not the example I should be for your children.”

Mayfield was arrested in Fayetteville early Saturday morning (Feb. 25) and is facing charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Here is his statement in full:

