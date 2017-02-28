× Convicted Sex Offender Accused Of Peeping Through Women’s Windows

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A convicted Level 4 sex offender is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly watching women through windows of their apartments.

Mark Anthony Wimbush, 55, of Fort Smith was arrested Monday (Feb. 27) after witnesses reported seeing Wimbush peeping into windows of two apartments, according to Fort Smith police.

He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor voyeurism, according to police.

Women live at both apartments, according to police.

During an interview, Wimbush reportedly confessed to doing so during three instances.

Wimbush is a Level 4 sex offender, which refers to a person who has been adjudicated guilty of a sex offense or acquitted on the grounds of mental disease or defect of a sex offense that makes the person likely to engage in additional predatory sexual offenses. Level 4 is the highest level of sexual predator.

This is Wimbush’s fourth violation, according to court documents.

Court records show Wimbush was convicted of felony first-degree sexual abuse during November 1995. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison. The court records don’t state whether he served the full sentence.

Five years after, he was found guilty of failing to register as a sex offender. He was given two years probation, according to the court records.

In February 2003, Wimbush was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison. The court records don’t state whether he served the full sentence.

He was being held Tuesday (Feb. 28) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.