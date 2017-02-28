Evening Update Weather Alert Day: Next Round 10pm-3am Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a lull in the action this evening as the storms in central Arkansas move east northeast.

The next area of focus will be along the cold front in Oklahoma. As the colder air undercuts the moist, warm air, this will generate another round of showers and storms will develop and eventually track into Arkansas.

This image shows 1am Wednesday. These storms will likely be severe and will pose a damaging wind threat as well as a limited tornado risk as they move across the area.

All of us should be clear from storms until 3am.

-Garrett