King Cakes: The Popular Mardi Gras Tradition

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Mardi Gras is celebrated the day before ash Wednesday and then lent begins.

With some traditions dating back hundreds of years, one of the most tasty is a King Cake. Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville makes king cakes year round, but it's their specialty during Mardi Gras.

King cakes come in all different flavors, and they’re often filled with cream cheese, cinnamon and sometimes even fruit.

The cake is in the shape of a ring to symbolize unity and it's decorated with the Mardi Gras colors, purple, green and gold. Purple stands for justice, green is for faith and gold is for power. These colors were chosen to resemble a jeweled crown honoring the wise men who visited Christ.

A tiny plastic baby is hidden inside the cake and it actually symbolizes baby Jesus. Mardi Gras officially starts on January 6, also known as Kings Day.

Christians know that day as the epiphany, meaning "to show." Jesus first showed himself to the three wise men and to the world, so as a symbol of this holy day, a tiny plastic baby is placed inside each king cake

Whoever finds the plastic baby is named "king" for a day, but there's a catch -- you’re then obligated to provide next year’s king cake.