List Of Public Storm Shelters

(KFSM) — When severe weather is coming, it’s a good idea to develop a severe weather plan ahead of time.
Here are a list of storm shelters that are open to the public. This is a developing list, so please let us know if we are missing a storm shelter.
Anyone with a personal storm shelter is encouraged to register the shelter with their local emergency management department.
Benton County
- Pea Ridge High School
Crawford County
- James R. Tate Elementary School
Franklin County
- Charleston — Charleston High School
- Ozark
- Ozark Middle School
- Ozark Schools Central Campus
Johnson County
- Oark High School
- Westside High School
- Westside Elementary School
- Lamar
- Lamar Elementary School
- Lamar School District Administration Building
- Lamar High School
- Clarksville
- Kraus Middle School
- Clarksville Elementary School
LeFlore County
- Arkoma — First Baptist Church
- Heavener — Saferoom between the High School and Elementary School
- Howe — New Highschool Gym
- Panama — Panama Middle School
- Pocola — Elementary School
- Poteau
- High School
- Pansy Kidd Middle School
- Upper Elementary School
- Spiro — High School Safe Room
- Wister — Behind new High School Gym
Logan County
- County Line Elementary School
- Paris Middle School
Madison County
- Watson Primary School
Scott County
- Waldron
- Waldron Middle School
- Waldron Elementary School
- Waldron Storm Shelter
Sebastian County
- Fort Smith
- Ben Geren Park
- Darby Junior High School
- Tilles Elementary School
- Howard Elementary School
- Trusty Elementary School
- Morrison Elementary School
- Spradling Elementary School
- Sutton Elementary School
- Kimmons Junior High School
- Sunnymeade Elementary School
- Pike Elementary School
- Ballman Elementary School
- Bonneville Elementary School
- Ramsey Junior High School
- Fairview Elementary
- Euper Lane Elementary School
- Carnell Elementary School
- Orr Elementary School
- Chaffin Junior High School
- Woods Elementary
- Cook Elemetary
- Barling — Barling Elementary School
- Greenwood
- Greenwood High School
- Westwood Elementary School
- East Hills Middle School
- Lavaca — Lavaca Elementary School
Sequoyah County
- Roland
- Roland Storm Shelter
- Roland High School
- Mineral Springs Church
- Sallisaw
- Sequoyah County Jail
- Immanuel Baptist Church
- Central Public School
Washington County
- Prairie Grove — Prairie Grove Elementary School
- Greenland — Greenland Elementary School