List Of Public Storm Shelters

Posted 12:23 pm, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, February 28, 2017

(KFSM) — When severe weather is coming, it’s a good idea to develop a severe weather plan ahead of time.

Here are a list of storm shelters that are open to the public. This is a developing list, so please let us know if we are missing a storm shelter.

Anyone with a personal storm shelter is encouraged to register the shelter with their local emergency management department.

Benton County

  • Pea Ridge High School

Crawford County

  • James R. Tate Elementary School

Franklin County

  • Charleston — Charleston High School
  • Ozark
    • Ozark Middle School
    • Ozark Schools Central Campus

Johnson County

  • Oark High School
  • Westside High School
  • Westside Elementary School
  • Lamar
    • Lamar Elementary School
    • Lamar School District Administration Building
    • Lamar High School
  • Clarksville
    • Kraus Middle School
    • Clarksville Elementary School

LeFlore County

  • Arkoma — First Baptist Church
  • Heavener — Saferoom between the High School and Elementary School
  • Howe — New Highschool Gym
  • Panama — Panama Middle School
  • Pocola — Elementary School
  • Poteau
    • High School
    • Pansy Kidd Middle School
    • Upper Elementary School
  • Spiro — High School Safe Room
  • Wister — Behind new High School Gym

Logan County

  • County Line Elementary School
  • Paris Middle School

Madison County

  • Watson Primary School

Scott County

  • Waldron
    • Waldron Middle School
    • Waldron Elementary School
    • Waldron Storm Shelter

Sebastian County

  • Fort Smith
    • Ben Geren Park
    • Darby Junior High School
    • Tilles Elementary School
    • Howard Elementary School
    • Trusty Elementary School
    • Morrison Elementary School
    • Spradling Elementary School
    • Sutton Elementary School
    • Kimmons Junior High School
    • Sunnymeade Elementary School
    • Pike Elementary School
    • Ballman Elementary School
    • Bonneville Elementary School
    • Ramsey Junior High School
    • Fairview Elementary
    • Euper Lane Elementary School
    • Carnell Elementary School
    • Orr Elementary School
    • Chaffin Junior High School
    • Woods Elementary
    • Cook Elemetary
  • Barling — Barling Elementary School
  • Arkoma — First Baptist Church
  • Greenwood
    • Greenwood High School
    • Westwood Elementary School
    • East Hills Middle School
  • Lavaca — Lavaca Elementary School

Sequoyah County

  • Roland
    • Roland Storm Shelter
    • Roland High School
  • Mineral Springs Church
  • Sallisaw
    • Sequoyah County Jail
    • Immanuel Baptist Church
    • Central Public School

Washington County

  • Prairie Grove — Prairie Grove Elementary School
  • Greenland — Greenland Elementary School

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s