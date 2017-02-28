List Of Public Storm Shelters

(KFSM) — When severe weather is coming, it’s a good idea to develop a severe weather plan ahead of time.

Here are a list of storm shelters that are open to the public. This is a developing list, so please let us know if we are missing a storm shelter.

Anyone with a personal storm shelter is encouraged to register the shelter with their local emergency management department.

Benton County

Pea Ridge High School

Crawford County

James R. Tate Elementary School

Franklin County

Charleston — Charleston High School

Ozark Ozark Middle School Ozark Schools Central Campus



Johnson County

Oark High School

Westside High School

Westside Elementary School

Lamar Lamar Elementary School Lamar School District Administration Building Lamar High School

Clarksville Kraus Middle School Clarksville Elementary School



LeFlore County

Arkoma — First Baptist Church

Heavener — Saferoom between the High School and Elementary School

Howe — New Highschool Gym

Panama — Panama Middle School

Pocola — Elementary School

Poteau High School Pansy Kidd Middle School Upper Elementary School

Spiro — High School Safe Room

Wister — Behind new High School Gym

Logan County

County Line Elementary School

Paris Middle School

Madison County

Watson Primary School

Scott County

Waldron Waldron Middle School Waldron Elementary School Waldron Storm Shelter



Sebastian County

Fort Smith Ben Geren Park Darby Junior High School Tilles Elementary School Howard Elementary School Trusty Elementary School Morrison Elementary School Spradling Elementary School Sutton Elementary School Kimmons Junior High School Sunnymeade Elementary School Pike Elementary School Ballman Elementary School Bonneville Elementary School Ramsey Junior High School Fairview Elementary Euper Lane Elementary School Carnell Elementary School Orr Elementary School Chaffin Junior High School Woods Elementary Cook Elemetary

Barling — Barling Elementary School

Arkoma — First Baptist Church

Greenwood Greenwood High School Westwood Elementary School East Hills Middle School

Lavaca — Lavaca Elementary School

Sequoyah County

Roland Roland Storm Shelter Roland High School

Mineral Springs Church

Sallisaw Sequoyah County Jail Immanuel Baptist Church Central Public School



Washington County