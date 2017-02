× Man Dead After Being Trapped Under Water

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — A man involved in a one-vehicle collision Tuesday morning (Feb. 28) has died, and his name has been released by police.

Charles Strozier, 39, of Waldron died while being taken to a Fort Smith hospital for treatment. Strozier was trapped under water for some time before being freed by first responders.

Shortly after 9 a.m. he was driving a 1997 Jimmy GMC west along Highway 378, and for unknown reasons ran off the road and struck a pillar before flipping the SUV into a culvert underneath the Rock Creek bridge.