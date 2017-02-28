× Man Trapped Upside Down Under Water In Culvert

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — First responders are at the scene of a collision where a vehicle is submerged under water.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse of Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said a man was driving the vehicle along Highway 378 near the Sebastian and Scott County lines, and for unknown reasons ran off the road into a culvert.

The vehicle flipped and the man is entrapped, Pevehouse added.

The driver’s name, age and hometown haven’t been released at this time.

At 9:22 a.m., firefighters said the man was unconscious but was breathing.

Pevehouse also said all fire rescue personnel from Sebastian County have been sent to the scene.