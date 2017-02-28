× Most Dangerous Bacterias Revealed

The World Health Organization has issued a list of the most dangerous bacteria.

They also gave a warning that doctors are running out of treatment options.

United Nations Health Agency leaders said the list includes, salmonella and the bacteria that causes staph infections are increasingly untreatable and can turn deadly.

Officials said the list is meant to push for the development of medicines to treat these super bugs.

The most needed drugs are for germs that pose severe threats to hospitals and nursing homes.