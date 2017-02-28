× Protect Your Brain By Eating Healthy

As Americans age, doctors are reporting more cases of Alzheimer’s disease.

Experts predict the number of people living with the condition will nearly triple by the middle of the century.

There’s growing evidence that certain foods reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Leafy green veggies, blueberries, nuts and seeds, fatty fish, olive oil, lentils, legumes, and whole grains.

Neurologists said these brain foods will not only help protect the brain itself, but also help fuel it throughout the day.

