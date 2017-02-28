× Several Attend Hosted Coffee Event With New Fort Smith Police Chief

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Authorities at the Fort Smith Police Department hosted an event Monday morning (Feb. 28), which was aimed to strengthen bonds between police and residents.

The new Fort Smith police chief, Chief Nathaniel Clark, invited everyone in the community to enjoy coffee and chat between 7 and 8 a.m. at Sweet Bay Coffee Co., 3400 Rogers Ave.

“This is another way that we are making deposits in the community’s bank — to come out and talk to the community… . Let them see us in a different light… a light other than making traffic stops…,” Clark explained.

Clark also said he wants everyone in the community to see police in a humanistic form.

“(We wanted them) to come out, sit down, have a cup of coffee and address their concern,” Clark added.

He said he wants to know what those in his agency may do to better serve residents.