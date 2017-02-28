Shooting Leaves One Dead; Fort Smith Police Searching For Suspects

Posted 3:31 am, February 28, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man is dead and police are searching for three suspects following a shooting early Tuesday morning (Feb. 28) at a Fort Smith apartment complex.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the parking lot of West Apartments on North 50th, across from Kay Rodgers Park.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Jason Thomas, 35.

Investigators said Thomas was shot in the face while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Investigators believe the suspects took off on foot following the shooting. Officers said Thomas’ wife was also sitting in the vehicle when the shooting occurred, but was uninjured. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

At this time, Fort Smith Police are conducting a search through the area with K-9 units for the suspects.

The three suspects are described by police as being black males in their early 20’s.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5012.

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest updates as this story continues to develop.

