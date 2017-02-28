× Today Is A Weather Alert Day; Severe Weather Likely

5NEWS has implemented our Weather Alert Day protocol for severe thunderstorms that are expected to develop late Tuesday into the overnight hours.

A Weather Alert Day means we expect numerous severe thunderstorms with reports of storm damage.

There are two time-frames to keep a close eye on:

Tuesday Evening Thunderstorms developing along a dryline Supercells possible with tornado threat along with hail & damaging winds Only a limited number of storms is expected

Tuesday Night Numerous thunderstorms along the cold front Damaging winds are expected Isolated, brief tornadoes expected along the leading edge of the line



Storms will be largely over by Wednesday morning with breezy northwest winds arriving from the northwest.

– Garrett Lewis, & Joe Pennington