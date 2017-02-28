Tom Cotton To Hold Tele-Town Hall
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton will be holding a tele-town hall on Tuesday night (Feb. 28).
The town hall will begin at 5:40 p.m. and people can participate by signing in online.
Cotton tweeted out the info about his town hall early Tuesday morning. This town hall comes just a week after he held a lively town hall at the Springdale High School, which gained national attention.
You can participate in the town hall by clicking here.
On Monday night (Feb. 27) Senator John Boozman spent over an hour answering questions during his own tele-town hall.
4 comments
cultureissueconfirmed
Cotton the Coward
Arkansarge (@arkansarge)
Calling a former infantry officer who served in combat a “coward” is very courageous especially when done behind the veil of the Internet. Now tell us all how you have (or haven’t) served your country – besides running your mouth and being wrong all the time.
Arkansarge (@arkansarge)
…and no, I’m not coming back to respond to your drivel. Arguing with a lunatic is a waste of time.
Arkansarge (@arkansarge)
Not to worry, the leftist degenerates of Ozark Indivisible are using Obama’s agitator network OFA and Soros money to plan their scripted attacks at the senator’s next live town hall in Jonesboro on Friday.