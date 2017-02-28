Tom Cotton To Hold Tele-Town Hall

Posted 12:32 pm, February 28, 2017
tom-cotton

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton will be holding a tele-town hall on Tuesday night (Feb. 28).

The town hall will begin at 5:40 p.m. and people can participate by signing in online.

Cotton tweeted out the info about his town hall early Tuesday morning. This town hall comes just a week after he held a lively town hall at the Springdale High School, which gained national attention.

You can participate in the town hall by clicking here.

On Monday night (Feb. 27) Senator John Boozman spent over an hour answering questions during his own tele-town hall.

