Tom Cotton To Hold Tele-Town Hall

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton will be holding a tele-town hall on Tuesday night (Feb. 28).

The town hall will begin at 5:40 p.m. and people can participate by signing in online.

Cotton tweeted out the info about his town hall early Tuesday morning. This town hall comes just a week after he held a lively town hall at the Springdale High School, which gained national attention.

You can participate in the town hall by clicking here.

I hope you will join my tele-town hall tonight at 5:40 PM CT. You can participate here: https://t.co/90fwW9mBxT — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 28, 2017

On Monday night (Feb. 27) Senator John Boozman spent over an hour answering questions during his own tele-town hall.