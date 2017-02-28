× Tontitown Police: Two Arrested With Stolen Goods Following High-Speed Chase

TONTITOWN (KFSM) — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning (Feb. 28) after a high-speed chase with Towntitown police officers.

Michael Miller, 40, of Fayetteville, and Steven George, 38, of Bentonville are both facing charges for fleeing, according to their arrest documents. Miller, who was driving the vehicle, is also facing charges for various driving infractions, criminal mischief and carrying prohibited weapons. George is also facing a charge of financial identity fraud.

The chase started around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a department press release. Police were patrolling an area that had several past thefts when they spotted a Tahoe behind a closed business. The vehicle sped off after the driver spotted the officers.

Police pursued the vehicle, which reached speeds of 130 mph, as it fled the city into Benton County on Highway 412, the release states. The chase went through several county roads before returning to the Tontitown area.

The vehicle eventually lost control and stopped in Washington County near the intersection of Cornhaus Road and White Oak Road.

Police found numerous items that had been stolen from the local area inside the vehicle, the release states.

Both men were taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

The incident is still under investigation.