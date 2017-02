× Weather Update: Storm Prediction Center Expected To Issue Tornado Watch For NW Arkansas, Fort Smith Area

A Tornado Watch is in effect across Missouri and the atmosphere is becoming increasingly unstable farther south as well.

The Storm Prediction Center has the probability that a Tornado Watch is issued for NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area before 10pm at 80%.

Additional storms are expected after dark and will pose a damaging wind threat as well as tornado.

-Garrett