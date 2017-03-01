× Amazon Begins Collecting Sales Tax In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — March came in like a lion this year, bringing with it a new sales tax.

The online retailing giant Amazon began collecting sales tax in Arkansas on Wednesday (March 1). The company announced the change on Feb. 10.

After the announcement, Governor Asa Hutchinson was quick to praise the measure, saying it was good news for the state.

“This step by Amazon has been voluntary and reflects the new landscape in which retailers recognize the practicality and fairness of sales tax being treated equally between online sales and in person store sales,” Hutchinson said in a release.

Amazon currently collects sales tax in 38 states.