Cave Springs Police Arrest Burglary Suspect

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — The Cave Springs Police Department arrested a suspect on Wednesday (March 1) in relation to an alleged residential burglary.

At about 6:30 a.m., Keith Gabhart, 48, allegedly forced the door of a residence open.

A juvenile female was asleep on the couch in the living room of the residence. Gabhart allegedly entered the home, heard the juvenile scream and fled the area.

After collecting evidence, police identified and arrested Gabhart without further incident.