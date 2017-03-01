× Convicted Sex Offender From Alma Heading Back To Prison

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A convicted Level 2 sex offender is heading to prison after being sentenced for a felony charge on his birthday Wednesday (March 1), according to court documents.

Alex Zechariah Everetts of Alma was sentenced on his 21st birthday to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for failing to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, as well as a seven year imposed sentence, the court documents state. Most often, an imposition of sentence results in probation.

Everetts is a convicted Level 2 sex offender as a result of being found guilty of raping a child.

He was arrested Feb. 22 on a warrant.