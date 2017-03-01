Fort Smith Police: Store Employee Shoots Man Acting Erratically On Rogers Avenue

Posted 11:31 am, March 1, 2017
fs-police-arrest-3-1

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police arrested a man who reportedly caused a disturbance at several places in Fort Smith Wednesday (March 1).

One man, whom police said was high on meth, was shot in the shoulder by a store employee after he was running into traffic and throughout businesses. The employee was inside the businesses when he pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.

The man who was shot was taken into police custody. The incident took place on 21st Street and Rogers Avenue.

Paramedics are taking the suspect to a local hospital. This is a developing story.

fort-smith-police-suspect-3-1

 

