Jury Expected To Reach Verdict Soon In Brian Post's Attempted Capital Murder Trial

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The trial for a Springdale man who is facing several charges of rape and attempted capital murder is expected to wrap up sometime in the next few days.

Brian Post, 41 was accused of torturing, mutilating and sexually abusing a woman in May of 2015. He was arrested in July of 2016.

Post’s trial started last week, and the jury is expected to reach a verdict soon.

Police found the victim partially unclothed on a bed, lying in a pool of her own blood, according to the probable cause affidavit. The document states she was unconscious and the back of one of her legs appeared to be cut from her waist to her knee, down to the bone.

The victim, who was acquainted with Post before the attack, was found by her mother, after she grew suspicious when her daughter didn’t return several of her phone calls. The woman checked her daughter’s home on May 19, 2015, which is when she found her.

Police met with the victim July 20, 2016. She told investigators she had previously not disclosed information about the attack because she was afraid Post would retaliate against her by hurting her dogs or close friends and family, the document states. She said Post had regularly threatened her and her dogs, which she considered her “babies,” during the course of their relationship.

When the victim was found, she was airlifted to a hospital and since then has had to have numerous reconstructive surgeries and skin grafts.

Post testified in his own defense on Tuesday (Feb. 27) and told the jury where he was on the days the incident allegedly took place. Post said he spent the night of the 17th at the house he shared with the victim because she wanted to talk about getting back together. He said he was about to leave for work on the 18th, when the victim came in his room complaining of a head and backache and that is when he left. He said that is the last time he saw her until in the courtroom last week.

Post is being tried for seven different charges: attempted capital murder, rape and first degree battery, as well as four additional counts of rape from incidents prior to May 18.