Local Church Takes Ash Wednesday To The Streets With ‘Ashes To Go’

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Ash Wednesday (March 1) is the first day of Lent, and many Christians throughout the world use this time to give up old ways and reflect from now until Easter on April 16th. One local church is taking the Ash Wednesday tradition to the streets, making the practice available to anyone who can't make it to an Ash Wednesday services.

First United Methodist Church will be at the corner of Walnut Street and 1st Street in downtown Rogers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with their annual 'Ashes to Go'.

This is a nationwide movement that brings people together of all denominations, and makes sure Christians are able to receive their ashes and a blessing.

"I have a friend who lives in Rogers, who still attends her Episcopal church, who comes faithfully every year because she doesn't want to drive at night to Fayetteville," said Pastor Sandi Wanasek with First United Methodist Church in Rogers. "She can come and have the imposition of ashes and know that she's been to church."

According to Pastor Wanasek, the ashes are a reminder that we were made from dust, and to dust we will return.

'Ashes To Go' is about bringing spirit, belief and belonging out from behind church doors and into the places we go every day.

"The fact that we're out on the street kind of takes the mystique out of it, you don't have to come to this big place with music you don't hear everyday. We can just meet people on the street," Wanasek added.

If you would like to receive ashes for Ash Wednesday, CLICK HERE for a full list of parishes where you live offering the traditional service.