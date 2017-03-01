× Nearly 10,000 Power Outages Reported Areawide

KFSM — More than 9,800 customers were without power following the line of storms that moved through our area early Wednesday (March 1) morning.

According to OG&E, 1,179 customers were affected in Clarksville, 749 in Fort Smith, 521 in Lavaca, and 66 in Mulberry.

According to Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative, 2,676 customers were affected in Johnson County, 1,339 in LeFlore County, 693 in Logan County, 598 in Franklin County, 257 in Sebastian County.

High wind gusts caused many power poles to snap in Panama and Spiro, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management.