× Razorbacks Rally From Nine Run Deficit To Split Series In Ruston

RUSTON, LA. (KFSM) – After 11 innings, it looked like Arkansas couldn’t get away from Louisiana Tech fast enough.

The Razorbacks lost their first game of the season on Tuesday to the Bulldogs and then found themselves down 10-1 after just two innings of work on Wednesday.

Then the bats came to life.

Arkansas blasted five home runs and got an impressive seven innings from their bullpen as it rallied for a 13-10 win over Louisiana Tech.

Freshman Evan Lee and senior Dominic Taccolini were touched up as they combined to allow 10 runs in less than two innings but the bullpen were able to stop the bleeding and the offense provided the cure.

Grant Koch’s three-run home run closed the gap to 10-7 in the fifth inning then Luke Bonfield’s no doubter home run to left put the Hogs in front for the first time in the seventh inning at 12-10.

Dominic Fletcher added a solo home run in the ninth to provide an insurance run.

Arkansas will take another step up in competition this weekend as they travel to Frisco, Texas to face No. 14 Arizona on Friday. The Razorbacks will then face Nebraska on Saturday and No. 24 Oklahoma State on Sunday.