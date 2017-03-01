× Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Oklahoma Highway

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFSM) — A small airplane made an emergency landing on a highway in Okmulgee County after a fuel tank issue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The pilot was trying to switch fuel tanks and didn’t get the tanks switched completely, causing the plane to run out of fuel, a trooper confirmed to our affiliate News On 6.

The plane made the emergency landing at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 52 about 2.5 miles west of Morris.

The pilot landed safely on the highway, fixed the fuel take issue and took off under its own power, the trooper said.

No injuries were reported and the road is back open.