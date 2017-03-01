× State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And Property Damage After Overnight Storms

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management released a severe weather damage report on Wednesday morning (March 1) following a string of severe weather overnight.

In White County, 10-15 people were taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries in the storm. Several other counties reported damages to homes, structures, and trees.

There were thousands of people who were left without power after the storms blew through.

Here’s the county by county breakdown released by the state emergency management department:

Van Buren: County Judge has verbally declared for public assistance. Several homes damaged. Trees down, roadway blocked and power outages throughout the county. Indian Rock Care Center in Fairfield Bay is without power. A shelter has been opened at Kirk of the Hills Church on Dave Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay. They know of at least seven displaced families.

Sharp: Wind damage throughout the county. One structure and several trees have been damaged in Evening Shade, and Cherokee Village.

White: County Judge has verbally declared. Most of the damages are in the cities of Higginson and Kensett. Several homes and structures damaged and/or destroyed. There have been 10 to 15 people transported to Unity Health Hospital. Red Cross established a shelter at United Methodist Church at 304 N. Main St. in Searcy.

Crawford: Straight-line winds caused several trees to be down and an undetermined amount of power outages across the county. The only know road blocked is Gin Town Road in Mulberry.

Searcy: Several trees down and roads blocked throughout the county. Several homes and buildings were damaged in Marshall and Leslie. The roof has blown off the Searcy County Court House and jail was damaged.

Izard: Damages throughout county due to straight-line winds.

Independence: Over half of the county is without power.

Conway: Several homes and mobile homes damaged in Center Ridge. One camper was destroyed and several mobile homes at the 10,000 block of Sheep Skin Road have severe damage.

Jackson: Significant damage in Newport and just east of Newport.

Johnson: Several trees and power lines down.

Cleburne: Several trees down blocking roadways throughout the county. There are structures that have been damaged.

Greene: Power line is down and blocking Highway 69.

Lawrence: Trees down and homes and businesses have been damaged.

Mississippi: Power lines down and debris on roads in multiple locations.

Additional damages could reported.