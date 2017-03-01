× Student Found Dead On UA-Fort Smith Campus

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A student at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith was found dead Monday (March 1), according to John Post, Director of Public Information.

The body was found in a Sebastian Commons apartment on campus. No foul play is suspected and the student’s identity is being withheld while their immediate family is notifitied, Post said.

The university released the following statement: