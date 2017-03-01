Student Found Dead On UA-Fort Smith Campus
FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A student at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith was found dead Monday (March 1), according to John Post, Director of Public Information.
The body was found in a Sebastian Commons apartment on campus. No foul play is suspected and the student’s identity is being withheld while their immediate family is notifitied, Post said.
The university released the following statement:
“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of one of our own students. Our students come to UAFS full of promise and ambition, and it is tragic to lose one of them at such a young age. Our thoughts go out to the student’s family during this difficult time, and we will make counseling available to help students, faculty and staff cope with this sad news. We strive to provide a safe, welcoming campus for our students and have no reason to believe this student’s passing was from any form of violence, nor do we feel there is any safety concern for our campus community.”