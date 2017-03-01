× Suspicious Items Reportedly Found At Sequoyah County School

GANS, OKLA. — Gans schools are on a temporary lockdown status after a suspicious item was found in a car parked on school property.

A student reported Wednesday afternoon (March 1), that another student may have a suspicious item at school, said Gans School Superintendent Larry Calloway.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane and deputies of his agency were dispatched to the scene, and while investigating, found a suspicious item inside a car parked at a parking lot on school grounds.

“It wasn’t a bomb, but I can tell you it was suspicious enough for the Sheriff’s Office to be called,” Calloway said.

The boy who reportedly brought the suspicious item to campus was detained after 1 p.m. for questioning.

As a result of the finding, Gans public schools are on a “modified lockdown”, Calloway said. He explained that no one is in danger, but students are being kept in secure places away from the area where the item was found.

Calloway also said parents who are alarmed by the matter are allowed to pick up children from school.

