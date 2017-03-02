Allergy Season Comes Early This Year Throughout Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Allergy season is here and it's a couple weeks ahead of schedule. Not only are people already suffering from allergies, but there are still so many cold and flu cases in the area. Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between an infection and allergies.

Symptoms of allergies sometimes include:

Sneezing

Runny nose

Itchy, or water eyes

Congestion without fever

Symptoms of a common cold sometimes include:

Productive cough

Fever

Wheezing/ shortness of breath

Dr. Curtis Hedberg of Hedberg Allergy and Asthma Centers in Fayetteville and Rogers recommends that if you're suffering from respiratory problems, you need to see a doctor immediately.

Hedberg also said it doesn't take much to trigger allergies for people that are sensitive to pollen.

When temperatures fluctuate it brings out early blooms and can cause allergies to become even more severe. Some of the main things where you live that are already triggering people's allergies is the pollen from cedar, birch and elm.

These are a few things Dr. Hedberg recommends to help avoid or cope with allergies:

Use the air conditioner at home, and while driving instead of opening a window.

Shower before bed to wash the pollen off your body.

Avoid a lot of outdoor exercise on high pollen days. You can check the pollen count where you live by clicking here.

Hedberg also suggests practicing good hand washing as well as covering your mouth when you cough.