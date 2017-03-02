Bill In Favor Of Passing Would Allow Grocery Stores To Expand Their Wine Selection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE(KFSM) -- Lawmakers are close to passing a bill that would allow grocery stores to carry wine from out of state.

Arkansans stores are now limited to buying from small-farm wineries and state-owned producers. While grocery stores are excited to expand, some local liquor stores are worried about what this could mean for their sales.

"Of course your sales are going to go down and then your profitability is gonna go down and I actually feel sorry for somebody that doesn't own a big liquor store because it will actually probably put them out of business," Macadoodles owner Larry William said. He said the bill caught him off guard.

But, for stores like Ozark Natural foods being able to expand their wine selection is important because organic wine producers are hard to come by.

"Because we're in Fayetteville and we have a lot of out-of-staters coming to the U of A or the VA hospital and they're really surprised to find out how limited we are in what we can carry," grocery manager William Beaver said.

The bill received a "Do-Pass" recommendation from the Senate Committee and is likely to pass in the House.