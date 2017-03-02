Fort Smith City Leaders Question Alleged False Contractor Bids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- State Senator Jake Files and his business partner Lee Webb are under scrutiny after an auditor for the City of Fort Smith told city leaders contractor bids submitted by their non-profit may have been falsified.

The River Valley Sports Complex, a 1.6 million dollar project was approved by city leaders to be developed by RVSC, operated by Files and Webb.

The project has been in the works for years. City of Fort Smith leaders said they terminated their contract with RVSC when the development was met with several delays.

According to city leaders, Sen. Files applied for a General Improvement Funds grant to pay contractors to lay electric and water lines.

Three contractors are on file with the City of Fort Smith as though they put in a bid to win the work. City Administrator Carl Geffken said the city auditor found a discrepancy in those bids.

"Our internal auditor went out and spoke with one of the bidders and that was Lego. They said they did not submit a bid. Williams Lighting and Electric,over the phone, did not get a chance to meet with them but spoke with them several times but they too say they did not submit the bid," Geffken said.

A contractor listed as Dianna Gonzalez won the bid and the city leaders said they paid her through a wire transfer.

According to city emails, this is a contractor that Files has employed in the past.

"Our attorney has prepared a draft letter for me to review. I am currently reviewing, that is a formal request to return the $29,945 that we had wired into Ms. Gonzalez's account," Geffken said.

5NEWS spoke to Mr. Webb who referred comment to Files. Files was not available for an on camera interview but did want to comment on the issue.

"I want to be extremely clear. There is no fraud. No falsifying bids," Files said.

He also went on to say he is in the process of obtaining phone records that will prove he spoke with the construction companies in question.

How this controversial issue will play out is still to be determined, but from the city's standpoint Geffken said they want construction of the sports complex to move forward.

"How we move forward will be determined by the final results we get from the firm we've hired to review the plans, review the construction that's been done to date," Geffken said.