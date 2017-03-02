Garrett’s Blog: NWS to Investigate Hagarville Damage Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service in Little Rock will investigate damage from Tuesday night's severe thunderstorms that left thousands without power and caused damage across a good portion of Arkansas.

There were two circulations in Johnson County as the leading edge of the line moved across the area.

One passed between Ozone and Hagarville and the other was actually just north of the Knoxville area and passed over Lamar.

The red indicates wind moving away from the radar while green indicates wind moving toward the radar.

This image is something from dual-polarization radar. When the blue pixels are collocated with the velocity that shows rotation, that's a strong indication there are "non-meteorological targets" in the radar beam... aka: Debris.

I feel like the NWS will likely identify at least one tornado track in Johnson County from the storms, perhaps two. As far as rating they'll likely be on the lower end of the Fujita Scale with winds probably in the 80mph to 100mph range putting it in the EF0-EF1 range.

I'll update you on their findings on Friday.

-Garrett