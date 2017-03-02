× Garrett’s Blog: Why Your Car Is Muddy

Is your car muddy? Here’s a look at why…

Rainfall totals from the last system were not overly impressive despite the widespread severe weather.

In NW Arkansas we picked around .18″ and Fort Smith received .23″.

Ahead of the front winds were very brisk across the southern plains with some gusts over 40mph. The wind lofted lots of dust from the desert southwest and places like Western Texas and New Mexico.

Some of that dust mixed with the clouds and joined up with the raindrops; many acting as condensation nuclei or coating the rain that was already falling.

The result is your messy car.

The next chance for rain appears to be around late weekend into next week.

-Garrett