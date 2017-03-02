House Parents Needed For Young Children’s Home In Chaffee Crossing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAFFEE CROSSING (KFSM) -- The Maggie House will be adding a new home this summer at Chaffee Crossing. As construction is still underway at the Young Children’s Home, workers are already looking for folks who would be interested in being a house parent to these children in need of guidance.

The nonprofit helps abused and neglected children from around the area.

The house parents would be responsible for up to eight children, with either all boys, or all girls in the cottages. The house parents must also take care and ensure a stable home-like environment for the children.

Duties for house parents include taking care of the laundry, cooking and helping the kids with their homework. Travis and Hannah Michael are house parents at the Maggie House in Charleston. The Michael's said it’s not only a job, but a ministry that’s rewarding. “It feels like you’re not going to work,” Travis Michael said. “We always joke that we forget we get paid for it," said Hannah Michael.

The job has its rewards, but it can be stressful at the same time as all of the children come from different types of backgrounds.

There are requirements to become a house parent:

You must be 21 or older.

Must be a Christian who goes to church regularly.

Must pass background check.

Not allowed to drink or smoke.

Have a high school diploma.

Have experience working with children.

The Maggie House will pay a salary to both house parents, and also a housing allowance if they do not work outside of the cottage. The schedule is flexible as its designed to be one week on and one week off, or two weeks on and two weeks off.

According to Executive Administrator Bob Moody, “This is a ministry and not everyone is going to be interested in doing it.” He adds, “We’re looking for people who love the Lord and want to serve the Lord by taking care of abused and neglected children.”

Workers said they’re also needing to fill two positions at the current Maggie House in Charleston. If you’re interested in being a house parent, you can contact the Maggie House by calling (479) 965-0581.

The Young Children’s Home in Chaffee Crossing is expected to be finished by July 2017.