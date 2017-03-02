Jewish Temple Concerned About Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- After multiple acts of vandalism against the Jewish community have been reported around the nation, one Jewish temple in Fayetteville is concerned for their safety.

Co-President of Temple Shalom Sivan Tuchman said they have a very small but close community.

That community though is keeping their eyes on national news as Jewish cemeteries and temples are targets of vandalism.

“There is great weariness and caution because we don’t want it to progress into anything further," Tuchman said.

She said they have many older people in their temple that have experienced Jewish persecution first hand.

Even though Tuchman is too young to have gone through what they have, she is worried that history may repeat itself.

“Even people just making comments, seeing swastikas painted places those are reminiscent of history books to me," Tuchman said. "That of course draws concern because all I know is what happened in history because I don’t know other circumstances.”

The temple speaks with Fayetteville Police annually on how to keep their temple and those inside safe.

Sergeant Craig Stout spoke with Tuchman on Thursday to explain some of the services that they could offer the temple.

“Like maybe looking at building security, security during services and just offering them some resources to them that make ourselves available in a situation if they have questions that we can answer those for them in a timely manner," Stout said.

He said vandalism is a possibility at any time but the department works to prevent it from happening.

Tuchman said she is not aware of any threats made to the temple or anyone who attends.

The concern is still there and she wants to keep everyone safe inside Temple Shalom.

“Despite feeling generally safe in Fayetteville and Arkansas, I think we have continuously our eye towards the rest of the nation even the world," Tuchman said.