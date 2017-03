× Law Enforcement Responds To Report Of Shots Fired In Farmington

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — Police responded to shots fired in Farmington on Thursday, Washington County Public Information Officer Kelly Cantrell said.

Police were dispatched to a house on Broyles Street at about 9:30 p.m.

Washington County dispatch received reports of shots fired in the area. Units are on scene at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.