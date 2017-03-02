Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - It’s National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Many people don’t realize that eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, but more than 30 million Americans of all ages suffer from on with one person dying from them every 60 minutes.

Julie Dillon Duffy, Eating Disorder Specialist, explains, “Eating disorders are not just a thing young, white women get. Eating disorders affect people of every size, every gender, every walk of life. The longer someone has experienced an eating disorder, the harder it is to recover.”

If you’re concerned about someone’s relationship with food or body image, make sure you share your concerns and ask for advice from a doctor. You can also learn more at nedawareness.org.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System