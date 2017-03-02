× Rogers Police Search For Commercial Burglary Suspects

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police with the Rogers Police Department are searching for suspects involved in a commercial burglary.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at the Family Dollar located at 1900 S 1st Street in Rogers on Wednesday (March 1), according to a department Facebook post.

Video surveillance was able to capture the image on one of the suspects in the commercial burglary.

If you know the identity of the subject in the photo or have any other information, contact the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.