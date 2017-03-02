× Two In Custody Following High Speed Chase In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in Fort Smith on Thursday morning (March 2).

The driver, Konrad Jackson, 23, as well as the passenger had warrants out for their arrests.

Police attempted to pull Jackson over for speeding and not wearing a seat belt, officers said. However, Jackson sped off along Churchill Avenue and O Street.

Officers pursued the pair, and the chase finally ended after Jackson hit a curb and blew out a tire along 17th Street and G Street.