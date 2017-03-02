× Walmart App Updates Roll Out Quicker, Easier Process For Pharmacy, Money Services Customers

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart Stores Inc. announced new app updates to help customers using Walmart Pharmacies or Money Services.

On Monday (Feb. 27), Walmart announced that the new app updates will help streamline the process of using the pharmacy or money services by creating a faster and easier in-store experience.

People will be able to order refills in the Walmart App and then skip the lines to pick up prescriptions with express lanes. Customers will also be able to watch their order status and check pricing on their prescriptions.

Customers wanting to transfer money will be able to quicken their stop in Walmart by filling out paperwork ahead of time in the app, and then using express lanes to skip long store lines.

The new pharmacy and money services features will begin rolling out in stores in March, and will be completed in nearly all Walmart stores by fall.