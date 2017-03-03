Arkansas Shutout By Arizona Despite Knight’s Career Day

FRISCO, TX (KFSM)–Blaine Knight struck out a career high ten batters, but Arkansas (7-2) provided the sophomore no run support in a 3-0 loss to Arizona (9-0) at the Frisco Classic opener.

Knight tossed six innings and allowed just one earned run in a pitchers duel. Wildcats starter JC Cloney went 7.2 innings, striking out seven and allowing just three hits. Dating back to last year, Cloney has not allowed an earned run in 38 straight innings dating back to last season. The only three Razorbacks to record hits in the game were Jake Arledge, Luke Bonfield and Jordan McFarland.

Arizona got to Blaine Knight in the bottom of the fifth, when Jared Olivia’s RBI double broke the scoreless tie . JJ Matijevic’s two out double added to the Arizona lead one inning later, and the Wildcats added an insurance run in the eighth.

Cameron Ming sealed the game with a four out save to send the Hogs to their second loss in three games. Kacey Murphy and Kevin Kopps came out of the bullpen for the Razorbacks, pitching two innings of relief and allowing one run to cross the plate.

Arkansas returns to action tomorrow night against Nebraska at 7:30 PM with Trevor Stephen making his third start of the season. The Hogs cap off their weekend against Oklahoma State on Sunday at 3:30 PM.