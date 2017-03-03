Backroad Anthem Returns To George’s Following Unexpected Death Of Craig Strickland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A little more than a year after the unexpected death of Backroad Anthem singer Craig Strickland, the band has regrouped and is going on tour once again.

Backroad Anthem is returning to George's Majestic Lounge at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night (March 3). George's is a special place for the band, and they said the many memories they made playing there are unforgettable. It's where they played their first sold out show, and it's also their home turf.

"It's like our number one place, our hometown," said one of the band members. "It was incredible."

The venue in the heart of Fayetteville kicked off the band's career, giving life to Strickland's dreams for Backroad Anthem.

The country singer died on Dec. 27, 2015, during a duck hunting trip with his friend, Chase Morland. Their boat capsized in the water, and neither one of them survived.

Moving on without Strickland has been a painful journey, not just for the band, but also for Strickland's wife, Helen.

She share's the band's love for George's partly because the Stricklands met during one of the band's many shows at the Fayetteville venue.

"The George's shows are just really special to me," Helen Strickland said.

She is supporting the band as they continue on without her husband.

"I think those guys have really overcome a lot to still be able to be Backroad Anthem, and still be going forward with the dream that Craig had started and wanted them to pursue," she said.

It took a long period to process Strickland's death.

"We all kind of started our own grieving process," one of the bandmates explained.

However, the band said with faith and support, every day gets a little bit easier.

They're letting their music help them heal from their loss, but all the while keeping Strickland's memory close at hand. The team is working to make Strickland's big dreams for the little band from Arkansas come true.

"I think this is has been the craziest experience we've all ever went through but we need that fresh start too," a Backroad Anthem member said. "We're never going to forget about Craig, ever, it's never gonna happen."