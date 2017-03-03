Fort Smith Bakery Re-Opens After 17 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Sandy's Bake Shoppe has been closed for nearly 17 years, but it's now back open for business.

The bakery first opened in 1981, but closed in 2000 because of an illness in the family. The Smiths have joined together again to return to the passion they all share.. baking.

"We ran a real successful business and we've been closed for 17 years and all the family decided they wanted to reopen again," owner Sandy Smith said.

Customers reflect on the days they would stop by the bakery before work and school.

"I used to get off in the morning and go there and get donuts," customer Richard Bernard said. "Whenever we took off for our routs, we'd stop and get chocolate chip cookies. It's a part of Fort Smith. It's a good part. Everything is homemade and fresh. I really missed it so much."

Smith said she has missed the business since the shoppe closed.

"I missed it every day of my life," Smith said. "I love the people of Fort Smith and I love to make people happy. I love to meet all the little ones because when you're talking about a bakery, you really attract children."

The people of Fort Smith said they're happy to have the bakery back.

"You live with these people, you see them at the grocery store ad you want them to be happy," Bernard said. "She always made us happy, so our whole crew will be here probably every other morning getting donuts."

One customer said he remembers coming here as a child to get donut holes and had to make up for time missed.

"That's why I'm here twice today," customer Derek Foxworthy said. "I came for breakfast and I'm here again."

Now, it's back to baking those famous Mississippi mud brownies.

"We're sure glad to be back," Smith said.

Sandy Smith's sons are bakers themselves and will be helping run the bakery. Mr. Smith will also be sharing his baking expertise after having worked in the baking business since he was 12 years old.

Sandy's Bake Shoppe is located at 4416 S. 24th Street in Fort Smith across from Walmart on Zero St.