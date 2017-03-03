× Jimmy Dykes Resigns As Arkansas Women’s Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After three seasons as the Arkansas women’s basketball coach, Jimmy Dykes resigned on Friday.

Arkansas suffered their worst SEC season in school history as the Razorbacks went 2-14 in league play, which was last, and was bounced in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

“It was a tremendous honor to be the head coach at my alma mater for the past three years,” said Dykes. “I know in my heart, that God moved me into this position and I trust 100 percent that he is now moving me forward to something different.”

The 2016-17 season began with controversy as members of the team kneeled during the national anthem in an exhibition game. A handful of players would eventually leave the team, including for Gatorade Arkansas high school player of the year Jordan Danberry as she was allowed to conference rival Mississippi State.

Dykes went 43-49 at Arkansas while going just 15-33 in SEC play.

“I am appreciative of the effort Jimmy has demonstrated over the past three years to our program,” Arkansas athletics director Jeff Long said. “When we met following the completion of the women’s basketball season, Jimmy informed me that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach. I support his decision. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Arkansas reached the NCAA Tournament’s second round in Dykes’ first season as the Razorbacks went 18-14 but took steps back in each of the past two seasons.

According to a press release from the university, a national search will begin immediately.